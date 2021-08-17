Boil water notice in Electra rescinded

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A boil water notice for the City of Electra issued Friday, August 13 has been rescinded after laboratory tests indicate the water is now safe for human consumption.

The boil water notice was issued by the City of Electra due to water being turned off for a valve replacement at E. Bryan Street and N. Electra Avenue.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 17, 2021.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you’re encouraged to contact Ray Thompson at (940) 636-2201.