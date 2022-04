ELECTRA (KFDX/KJLT) — The city of Electra has issued a boil water notice.

The issue comes after a drop in water pressure due to an electronical failure at the pump station according to a release.

The city says they expected to have the pressure restored shortly and an all clear notice within the next couple of days.

As a reminder, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes before consumed or used.