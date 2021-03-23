Boil water notice issued for some customers in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to a power outage causing reduced distribution system pressure in the affected water system, RRA Ringgold Water System customers in Montague County should boil their water until further notice.

This notice does not include everyone in Montague County, just customers with the RRA Ringgold Water System.

According to the Red River Authority of Texas, people are advised to boil their water prior to washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

Officials said to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Officials added individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will inform people when it’s safe to drink again.



If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mr. Fabian Heaney, Assistant General Manager, at 940-723-8697.

