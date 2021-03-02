Boil water notice issued for RRA Ringgold water system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Red River Authority announced Tuesday a boil water notice for the RRA Ringgold water system.

Officials said a fitting on a ground storage tank failed, causing a leak and a loss of distribution pressure.

RRA Ringold Water System customers are to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing of hands or face, brushing teeth, and drinking.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the Red River Authority of Texas public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please find the full press release below: