WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Oklaunion.

Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environment Quality has issued the notice for all customers. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes before use.

Repairs on being made on the line break.

Call 940-886-7754 for more information.