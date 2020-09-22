Boil water order issued in Olney

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Olney is issuing a boil water notice for all utility customers of the city until further notice.

The order is issued due to a break in a 12-inch main water line on North Avenue G in Olney that caused low pressure and disrupted water service to all customers Tuesday morning.

Water service was restored as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system for the city of Olney to notify customers of their need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.



When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City and its water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Olney City Hall at (940) 564-2102.

Please find the full press release from the City of Olney below: