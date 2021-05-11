Boil water order issued in Petrolia

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — A boil water order is in effect in the City of Petrolia until further notice.

The boil order follows a water main break that shut off water to the city for several hours on Monday, May 10.

City officials began to add water back to the system around 6 p.m. Monday night and expected pressure to rise.

It is unclear at this time whether water has been fully restored to all residents in the City of Petrolia.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as updates become available.