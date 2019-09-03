Bomb found at DJ’s Grocery in Alabama

Local News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A bomb has been found at DJ’s Grocery in Wilmer Monday evening. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says it was a PVC pipe bomb.

The MCSO Explosive Unit detonated the bomb. No one was hurt.

An employee from DJ’s Grocery told News 5 the bomb squad was called out around 5 p.m.

News 5’s Dana Winter talked to the owner of DJ’s off-camera. He said a customer saw something strange near the owner’s truck. He described it as a PVC pipe with two caps on the end of it. It turned out fireworks were inside of it.

When the sheriff’s office detonated the device, there was a small explosion. The entire event was caught on surveillance video. It has been turned over to the MCSO.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Theft case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Theft case"

Local family living in hotel after house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family living in hotel after house fire"

Crime Stoppers: cold case homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: cold case homicide"

What The Tech: Iphone secrets

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Iphone secrets"

Some moms put the labor into Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some moms put the labor into Labor Day"

Olive Garden feeds hometown heroes this Labor Day holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olive Garden feeds hometown heroes this Labor Day holiday"

Loved ones release balloons at 3:31 in honor of Lauren Landavazo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones release balloons at 3:31 in honor of Lauren Landavazo"

Fast Eddy's shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Eddy's shooting"

Altus shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus shooting"

Odessa mass shooting update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa mass shooting update"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News