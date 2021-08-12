Bomb threat at Old High, students evacuated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are on scene about a bomb threat at a Wichita Falls High School.

Wichita Falls Police Department was called around 2:40 p.m. about a bomb left in a backpack. Students have been evacuated from the building.

According to Wichita Falls Director of Communication and Marketing Lindsay Barker, Wichita Falls Fire and Police units, along with Sheppard Air Force Base and the Denton Bomb Squad are on scene at Old High.

All units will stay on scene till the building is cleared. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

