Bomb threat at WFISD middle school under investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that prompted a Wichita Falls Independent School District middle school to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

McNiel Middle School received a bomb threat from an online tip just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 12.

The school was evacuated and the building was cleared by the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Once it was determined there was no threat, students were returned to the building to resume their normal schedule.

This is not the first time WFISD schools have been the victim of a bomb threat.

At the beginning of the 2021 school year, several high schools and middle schools received bomb threats via phone.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information related to this bomb threat to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

Tips received by Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of two teenagers in connection to the bomb threats made at WFISD schools earlier this year.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.