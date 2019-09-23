UPDATE: Name released in Burkburnett bomb threat

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 10:04 a.m.

According to an official from the Burkburnett Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Dennis Mack Vail, 65.

His bonds are set at $6,000.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was arrested after police say he placed a fake explosive device on a Burkburnett church’s property over the weekend.

First responders were called to the 900 block of cropper road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

They were told a suspect placed a long metal pipe on the premises and then told people on the scene it was an explosive device.

Burkburnett VFD said the suspicious device was actually a hollow pipe that did not pose a threat.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

He’s facing numerous charges.