UPDATE: Name released in Burkburnett bomb threat

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 10:04 a.m.
According to an official from the Burkburnett Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Dennis Mack Vail, 65.
His bonds are set at $6,000.
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was arrested after police say he placed a fake explosive device on a Burkburnett church’s property over the weekend.
First responders were called to the 900 block of cropper road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
They were told a suspect placed a long metal pipe on the premises and then told people on the scene it was an explosive device.
Burkburnett VFD said the suspicious device was actually a hollow pipe that did not pose a threat.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
He’s facing numerous charges.