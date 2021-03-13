Bond lowered for last suspect arrested in sports pub stabbing death in December

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A judge agrees to lower the bond of one of three defendants in the December stabbing death of a man at the O’Brien’s Sports Pub.

James, “Hollywood” Henderson’s $1 million bond was lowered to $250,000 by Senior District Judge Bob Brotherton Friday.

The defense had asked it be reduced to $50,000.

Wichita Falls Attorney David Nix and his brother Burkburnett athletic director and basketball coach Danny Nix testified in behalf of Henderson, who they said arrived in Burk alone and was “adopted” by their family and lived with them for a while.

Both said henderson is not a flight risk, is trust worthy and one of the gentlest men they know.

They said the allegation against Henderson is totally out of his character.

Henderson’s stepdaughter testified her stepfather worked for her at her day care for a long time, and the kids and parents there miss him.

She said her stepfather is always helping others and volunteering for fundraisers.

She said he has a gentle and kind spirit.

In lowering the bond, the judge also denied a request for GPS monitoring, but placed a ban on alcohol on henderson and also a curfew from 5 p.m. to noon.

Officers said when arrested in January, Henderson admitted pulling a knife during a fight in the parking lot.

Evan Aleman died from stab wounds suffered in the parking lot brawl on Dec. 28.

The affidavit states police interviewed customers in the bar that night and they identified Henderson as one of the people involved in the fight that killed Aleman and injured another.

They said they saw him kicking and stomping Aleman and/or the other victim, and saw him pass a knife to another person when police arrived.

Detectives said he admitted joining the fight and that he pulled a knife on another person but did not know he stabbed anyone because he was intoxicated.

They said he also admitted passing the knife off.