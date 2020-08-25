Bond recommendations for serious crimes need to be evaluated, Wichita County DA says

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The accused murderer of Yajaira Garcia will have a hearing Friday on whether he should be denied bond.

Joshua Cook, 21, was captured by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, August 23 after authorities said he left house arrest at his mother’s home and removed his ankle monitor.

The bond for Cook was lowered to $300,000 last November after an appeals court ruled the $750,000 bond was too high.

Cook’s $100,000 bond for theft of the alleged murder weapon was also lowered to $10,000.

The murder bond initially had been set at $100,000 by a magistrate, but a public outcry resulted in a Justice of the Peace increasing it to $750,000.

The appeals court said Cook never had a proper hearing before the new bond was set.

The court also pointed out the recommended bond established by Wichita County Board of Judges for murder is $100,000, but Cook’s exceeded even the recommendation for capital murder.

After the bond ruling, 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight lowered it to $300,000 and Cook bonded out.

District Attorney John Gillespie said the bond recommendation needs to be evaluated.

“I would love to see our board of judges revisit this and either change the bail amount or do away with them for significant felonies,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie said these bond recommendations have let other dangerous suspects out of jail as well.

Cook is being held without bond until the decision on the motion for no bond is ruled on by Judge McKnight on Friday, August 28.