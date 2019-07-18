Bond reduction granted for woman charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A woman charged along with her boyfriend of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has been granted a bond reduction.

In 89th District Court Thursday, Casey Chapman had her bond cut more than half, from a total of $850,000 on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child to a total of $400,000.

That is the same bonds that were set on co-defendant Shannon Wells on the same four charges.

Police officers said Chapman and Wells both had sex with the girl over the course of several months in 2018.

They said the victim told police she, at first, had only been having sex with Chapman, but then Wells found out about it and demanded she have sex with him, too.