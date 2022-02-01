WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bonds total $2 million for a shooting suspect captured after a manhunt that lasted over two hours off Windthorst Road Monday afternoon.

Angel Medina Wichita County jail booking photo

Angel Medina, 23, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The female victim was last reported as critical, but stable, after emergency surgery for a serious gunshot wound. Tuesday morning a police spokesperson reported she is expected to be ok. The male victim was treated and released Monday evening for a superficial wound to the side.

Around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Wichita Falls police responded to the 5400 block of Page Drive to investigate a shooting.

Officers found two gunshot victims at the scene.

Police quickly identified Medina as the suspect from witnesses and phone messages he sent.

They say officers had been to the location about an hour earlier for a disturbance caused by Medina, driving a vehicle matching the one driven by the suspect in the shootings.

Witnesses say Medina returned to the house in a gray Nissan Altima and fired multiple shots at the house and a vehicle occupied by the male victim.

A female witness who was not wounded said she was sitting in a pickup in front of the house and the male victim was sitting in the driver’s side when Medina drove up. She said he fired several shots at the truck and house, then drove off.

She said two shots came through the door into the truck with one striking the man.

Another man said he was standing in the driveway next to the female victim when Medina began shooting in their direction. He said he tried to get the woman to get down, but she took off running toward the house and was hit. Police say the bullet appeared to go in near her spine and then possibly through several major organs.

Police located multiple 9mm shell casings in the street and multiple bullet strikes in the truck in front of the house, a truck in a driveway, the house, and the doorway of a house next door.

They say they also obtained several videos in the neighborhood that showed the events.

The daughter of the female victim also showed police texts and voice messages on her phone after the shootings from Medina in which police say he admits to firing the shots.

Police say witnesses told them Medina is the father of the daughter’s baby.

A little over an hour after the shooting, an officer spotted the Nissan on Windthorst Road near Highway 287.

The car drove off and into a residential area, and the driver got out and ran at Ireland and Perigo streets.

Police quickly sealed off the area and set up a perimeter around the area and called in dogs and a drone. Just before 6 p.m., police say Medina came out from or near a house and surrendered.

Police say Medina is a felon, so faces possible charges of unlawful possession.