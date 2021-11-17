Bond set at $200,000 for man charged with grooming girl for sex

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said began sexually grooming his victim when she was in the eighth grade is now in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Julian Sanchez, 23, was arrested Tuesday for sexual assault.

The case came to light when the now 15-year-old girl’s mother found text messages and photos in her daughter’s phone.

When she questioned her, she said her daughter told her about the relationship.

She said she met Sanchez through social media, and he began sending messages to her in the eighth grade and told her he was 17.

In the ninth grade, she said he began to offer to pick her up at school and invite her to his parents’ house in the Sunnyside area and provide her and a friend with marijuana.

She said on two occasions he took her into a room and had sex with her.

The victim said she broke off the relationship when she learned his true age.

Police contacted Sanchez and said he agreed to come in for an interview, but he did not show up.

They later went to his home and questioned him and said he denied knowing the victim and had not been in a relationship with her.

Police also interviewed multiple witnesses who confirmed they had been with the victim when Sanchez was present at the home or an RV camper in the backyard of the home, and police confirmed there was a camper in the backyard.