Bond set for man charged in Friday night WF homicide

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Bond has been set for the man charged in the murder of a 62-year-old man in Wichita Falls Friday night near the Plantation Apartments.

Jimmy Harold Wilson, 68, is charged with the murder of James Francis Walsh, Jr., 62, and his bond is set at $500,000.

Wilson was arrested about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Clay County by a Department of Public Safety trooper.

Wichita Falls Police Department officers were searching for information on Wilson after responding to a gunshots call in the 1200 block of Austin Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Walsh has been fatally shot.

Wilson is in the Clay County Jail while WFPD continue to investigate the homicide.