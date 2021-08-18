Bond set for suspect in Texas Blue Alert

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Arlington Police Department have released more information about the events leading up to the arrest of a man who shot a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night just outside of Wichita Falls.

Joshua Lee Green, 31, was booked into Arlington City Jail on August 18, 2021, where he is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Joshua Lee Green Arlington Jail booking photo

Green was located at a hotel in Arlington after APD investigators received information he may be within Arlington city limits, where he also resides.

A multi-agency team including Arlington police officers who are members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Green.

Tim Ciesco, Media Relations for the Arlington Police Department, said after a brief foot pursuit, Green was apprehended and taken into custody with no injuries reported.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Breanton Chitwood was shot and wounded during a routine traffic stop on U.S. 287 outside of the Jolly Truck Stop on August 16, 2021.