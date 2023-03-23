WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bonds have been lowered for a Wichita Falls pastor accused of sexually assaulting a girl in his church.

Paul Andrew Coleman had bonds totaling $300,000 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

His new bonds now total $120,000 after a motion for a lower bond was granted today, March 23, by judge Jim Hogan, presiding in 78th District Court. At last check, Coleman was still behind bars on his new bonds.

If he does post bond, conditions require Coleman to wear a GPS monitor at all times and have no contact of any kind with the complainant and witnesses.

The indictments alleged the crimes happened November 19, 2022, and October 1, 2022.

Investigators said the 11-year-old victim’s family attended his church, Good Samaritan Outreach Ministries on East Carolina Street.

She said Coleman began kissing her at the church and in his home on Perigo Street, and sexually assaulted her when she came out of the bathroom at the church. She said he threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened. The girl’s brother told interviewers he witnessed the assault and was also threatened.