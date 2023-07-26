WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Embattled Wichita Falls bail bondsman Maxie Green has won a temporary reprieve for A to Z Bail Bonds to continue doing bail bond business in the county.

In June, the Wichita County Bail Bond Board revoked his license for allegedly trying to solicit bail bonds from inmates. That allegedly occurred while he was in jail last summer on a charge of hindering a law enforcement officer who was trying to serve outstanding warrants on his girlfriend.

However, Green has been granted a temporary restraining order in 89th District Court restraining the board from revoking the license, and set a hearing on Friday, July 28, on Green’s application for a temporary injunction.

A temporary restraining order is in force for only 14 days, whereas a temporary injunction runs until the case or the appeals of a case end. Green’s attorney appealed the Bail Bond Board’s decision to the district court. He argues the board never defined the term “solicit” when it alleged Green solicited two inmates for his bail bond business. Further, they said evidence of the charge is lacking because the board never heard from any witnesses to the alleged solicitation.

In its answer opposing granting a temporary injunction, the District Attorney’s Civil Division cited law and rulings that a board’s orders remain in effect during any appeal, thus an injunction is not an option. The answer repeats the allegation against Green that while in jail on the hindering charge, Green initiated a series of phone calls for inmates with a bonding business, including a three-way call for a female inmate to arrange bail.

The Bail Bond Board and DA’s Office allege Green first determined the inmate’s assets and determined the price, and then directed the bonding business to bond her out of jail.

State law regulating bail bonds prohibits bondsmen from soliciting business in any building in which prisoners are detained. A hearing on the temporary injunction is set for Friday.