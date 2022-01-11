Book T Washington students donate blankets to Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks over at the Wichita Falls Faith Mission received quite the surprise Tuesday!

Student council members with Booker T Washington Elementary spent the holiday season selling candy cane grams to the student body at Booker T. And, with the money raised the students decided to partner with Blankets of Hope and delivered 32 blankets along with a handwritten note attached to each one for clients at the Faith Mission.

One fifth grader says it’s important to show others the impact that giving can have on someone.

“We just want people to know that sharing things can make a big impact for other people especially the homeless and people that really don’t have much,” Maniyah Gildon and Shaneick Cotton said.

In total, Booker T Washington students raised $178!

For more information on Blankets of Hope click here.