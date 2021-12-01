Booker T. Washington annual garage sale to support student programs and teachers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As school comes to a close, Booker T. Washington Elementary School staff and parents want to ensure no kid goes hungry this holiday season.

This is why they are hosting their annual garage sale to fund food boxes for kids to have at home during the winter break.

“I’m seeing that the school cares,” Booker T. Washington Elementary School’s PTA President Jimmy Pipkin said.

And the school’s Student Success Coordinator Maurice Jordan agrees and hopes the community will show how much they too care about the kiddos at this year’s garage sale.

“We’re asking for those funds from the garage sale to also help with our food boxes, so we can send each student home with a food box,” Jordan said.

The annual garage sale was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Jordan and Pipkin say the proceeds ease the burden of parents during the Christmas break but it also funds grants for teachers.

“You’re helping out with our teachers because they do work so well and work hard every day and we reward our teachers with grants,” Pipkin said.

The sale features multiple items, from lamps to bikes, sewing machines and more and they are still looking for donations.

“You can bring anything that you want to get out of your garage or your home. If you want to share and spread, or give that treasure to someone else bring it all in. We’ll sell it if we sell it for a dollar, it goes for a dollar. If it goes for a hundred dollars, it goes for a hundred dollars, but if you bring your item, you’re helping our school,” Jordan said.

A school committed to preparing lifelong learners.

The garage sale is Friday, December 11 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Booker T. Washington Gym.

Contact the school to donate or to sponsor a call for $200, call (940) 235-1196

Jordan also wants to remind you that students at Booker T. are in need of mentors, contact him: (940) 235-1196 ext. 67021