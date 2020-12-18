Booker T. Washington Elementary PTA gives away holiday meal boxes to students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — PTA members at Booker T. Washington Elementary School are making sure their students have plenty of food to eat over the holiday break by giving away free meal boxes for students to take home this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched many family budgets thin so for the fifth year in a row, the PTA is stepping up to the plate.

Filled with everything from soup and spaghetti to snacks and drinks, PTA members like Annette Lathem know these holiday meal boxes make a difference.

“It’s not to tie them over for the full two weeks. It’s just to help them out. That’s what we are doing here at Booker T,” said Lathem.

Something Booker T. Washington Assistant Principal Synquis Lewis said wouldn’t be possible without the school’s PTA members.

“It’s all pta. Pta decides if they get a list from us with all the students we have. And they get the donations. And the volunteers in. The boxes. The bags. That’s all PTA,” said Lewis.

After the kind of year 2020 has been for students and parents, Lathem knows these boxes wouldn’t be possible without extra help.

“I would like to say thanks to the military because if it wasn’t for them. This wouldn’t happen, because this year they were so generous PTA didn’t have to spend any of our money to do it so I want to give a big shout out to them,” said Lathem.

Lathem also said it “doesn’t matter if you have two siblings. Three siblings. Every child gets a box.”

The holiday meal boxes will be available in the Booker T. Washington Auditorium Thursday and Friday.