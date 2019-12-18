Booker T. Washington feeds students during holiday break

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Students at Booker T. Washington Elementary will be going on Christmas break knowing they will have plenty to eat while at home for the holidays. Its all thanks to folks with Sheppard Airforce Base and Fit Body Boot Camp who donated nearly six thousand dollars allowing members of Booker T. Washington’s PTA to purchase several goodies for students to take home.

“I love the community involvement, and I love that we’re able to help our students. Our students are so appreciative of this, we even had the student council down here helping us, just that community involvement and giving back to the community,” said Principal, Angela Rooney.

This morning volunteers along with faculty helped pack more than 300-boxes filled with things like crackers, pudding, apple juice, and several other snacks to get them through the day while on Christmas break.