Booker T. Washington garage sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In an effort to help feed food-insecure children in Wichita Falls, those in the Parent Teachers Association at Booker T. Washington are now taking donations for their annual garage sale.

Until Dec. 6, you can donate items to the school that will be sold in their garage sale Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary school.

All of the proceeds collected from the garage sale will then go toward food boxes that help feed children over the holiday break.

With more than 20,000 people being food insecure in Wichita County, these food boxes make a huge impact on students’ lives.



Joe harris of Wichita Falls Fit Body Boot Camp said, “Growing up it was tough for me to find food so I really had to scrounge and find some food to feed myself and my brother, so feeding kids has always been a big mission of mine.”