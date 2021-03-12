Booker T. Washington principal selected as TEPSAN of the year for Region 9

The principal of Booker T. Washington is one of 20 school leaders who were selected as TEPSANs of the year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA).

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The principal of Booker T. Washington is one of 20 school leaders who were selected as TEPSANs of the year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA).

Angela Rooney will be recognized along with the other 20 recipients this summer.

See the full list of the 2021 TEPSAN recipients below.

● Michelle Ayala, Harlingen CISD, Region 1

● Rosalinda Treviño, Bishop Elementary, Bishop ISD, Region 2

● Jana White, Cherry Elementary, Bay City ISD, Region 3

● Rachelle Ysquierdo, Sheldon Elementary, Sheldon ISD, Region 4

● Erica Gauthier, Central Middle School, Nederland ISD, Region 5

● Kathryn Washington, Lamar University, Region 6

● Cindy Nerren, Anderson Elementary, Lufkin ISD, Region 7

● Amanda Tidwell, Detroit Middle School, Detroit ISD, Region 8

● Angela Rooney, Washington Elementary, Wichita Falls ISD, Region 9

● Cooper Hilton, Wilson Elementary, Coppell ISD, Region 10

● Mark Basham, Independence Elementary, Keller ISD, Region 11

● Shaunté Stewart, La Vega Elementary, La Vega ISD, Region 12

● Niki Prindle, Whitestone Elementary, Leander ISD, Region 13

● Phillip Boone, Wylie West Intermediate, Wylie ISD, Region 14

● Jenny Swanzy, Brownwood ISD, Region 15

● Dent Felix, Perryton Kinder, Perryton ISD, Region 16

● Sasha Bennett, West Elementary, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Region 17

● Alison Alvarez, Coahoma Elementary, Coahoma ISD, Region 18

● Norma Myers, Capistrano Elementary, Ysleta ISD, Region 19

● Tanya Tate, Herff Elementary, Boerne ISD, Region 20