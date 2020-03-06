Booker T. Washington students get schooled in jobs at annual career fair

It was a pretty exciting day for the boys and girls at Booker T Washington Elementary during the school’s annual career fair.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was an exciting day for the boys and girls at Booker T Washington Elementary during the school’s annual career fair.

The Wichita Falls Police Department was there, the fire department, a bomb squad and Mayor Stephen Santellana was there to show kids they can be anything they want to be.

Fifth-grader and student council president Rayana Jones said her hope is to someday become a doctor.

“I just like to help people get better like if they feel sick, just give them some medicine or something [for] What they get diagnosed with,” Jones said. “Doctors do many things and help in many different ways.”

Fourth-grader Markevion Isham said he has the same dream as Rayana but also loves being able to see all the other professions being represented at the fourth annual career fair at Booker T. Washington Elementary.

“I get to learn about bombs, and the Army,” Isham said.

Like Rayana and Markevion, the fair is inspiring student council vice-president Khloe Washington to dream big and work hard toward her goals.

“I want to be a chef because I like helping my mom cook,” Washington said.

The students heard presentations from doctors, a reptile educator, a bomb squad, a pilot trainer and much more and they all had a favorite.

“In the pharmacist [presentation] I learned that you should always keep your hands clean because you can get sick,” Washington said. “I went to the bird rescuer, they say if you see a bird that’s out of the cage then call them.”

“The reptiles because we got to experience so many different animals in there like snakes and iguanas,” Jones said.

Science teacher Janet Hughes, who spearheads the career fair each year, said it’s this enthusiasm for learning that they hope all students have at the end of the day.

“We want them to continually learn and continually grow and take a very little piece that they can take along the way that just helps them to know ‘school is where I need to be, this is my goal and this is where I am going to get there one day.'”

By the looks of it, that goal was achieved.