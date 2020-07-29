Boomtown Bay closed for summer after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Burkburnett’s Facebook page posted on Wednesday that an employee at the Burkburnett Family Aquatic Center, otherwise known as Boomtown Bay, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said that the Wichita County Health District has notified that employee who worked at the center on July 21 and July 22 had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a response to the positive case Boomtown Bay will be closed starting July 30 through August 2020.

The center will be open for semi-private and private parties only.

The city is urging that anyone that visited Boomtown Bay monitor for symptoms.

