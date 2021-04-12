Boots to Business workshop to help service members with entrepreneurship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From working as a group to being on time, these are just some of the many skills learned by service members.

During a two-day virtual seminar, titled Boots to Business, service members ready to transition to civilian life, will learn about becoming possible entrepreneurs and the skills that go along with that by bringing the experts to you. They will cover how to start, grow and sustain your business.

The program is a service of the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program.

The seminar will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13, from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. The seminar is free to attend. You can register online here.