BOSS: “How to keep the workplace fun” set for December 5

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Each quarter, the Wichita Falls Chamber hosts a BOSS (Business Owners Sharing Solutions) Panel Discussion containing valuable information for business owners and their employees.

The next panel discussion is Thursday, December 5, 2019 and will be held at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

Past topics have included: How to deal with difficult people, how to be an effective leader, and understanding and utilizing emotional intelligence.

The topic is “How to keep the workplace fun.”

Panelists include Marcus McGee, Stephanie Tucker, Mark Pinson, and Nicki Bomer.

The BOSS Panel Discussions are not limited to members, business owners or managers.

The Chamber encourages businesses of all sizes to invest in their teams by attending these valuable discussion panels.