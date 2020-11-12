Both sisters in elderly scam now sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The sister of a woman sentenced to prison for a scheme to defraud the elderly is now sentenced in connection to the same case.

Sandy Lujan, 54, pleaded guilty to exploitation of the elderly in 89th district court on Nov. 12.

The plea deal was for three years probation and $1,500 restitution to the 85-year-old Holliday man, who police officers said was talked out of almost $100,000 of his retirement.

The man said Lujan told him she needed money to pay fines on her dogs.

Investigators said Lujan’s sister, Mary Lujan told the same victim she needed money on a weekly basis for her medical bills including pills she said cost $100 each.

Police officers said the victim, who had a diminished lack of judgment, met Mary Lujan at a casino.

The victim’s son said the family discovered 31 checks made out to mary Lujan beginning in March 2018.

Officers said while investigating the case involving the Holliday man, they learned Mary Lujan was romantically involved with another man, while in the process of divorcing yet another another. They said that divorce involved settling property including four farms.

Mary Lujan received a probated sentence in January 2020, and prosecutors filed to have it revoked in April. In September, she was sentenced to six years in prison and $50,000 restitution.

Sandy Lujan has around a dozen other convictions including three for assault and one for aggravated kidnapping involving a five-year-old boy.