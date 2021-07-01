Both victim and suspect go to hospital after incident at WF motel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Both the victim and the suspect of a Thursday morning assault at a Wichita Falls motel went to the hospital for treatment of wounds.

It was reported at about 9:50 a.m. at the Catalina Motel on East Scott.

Police were told one man had assaulted another man with a hatchet, but the weapon could not be confirmed. A police spokesperson could only say it was an edged weapon of some type.

He said police at first thought a man sitting outside a room who was bleeding from an arm wound was the victim but said he turned out to be the suspect and the victim with significant but non-life-threatening wounds was inside.

Police said once the suspect is released from the hospital he will be arrested and charged with assault.