Boulevard nightclub closes as the new decade begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While 2020 is just beginning, a Wichita Falls nightlife hot spot closed its doors.

According to the Boulevard website, new owners bought out the lease of the nightclub and the new tenant will soon occupy the space.

“Although this was a very difficult decision, it is the best decision for us at this time,” Boulevard officials said in a statement. “We hope 2020 will be a year of change and we will look forward to new adventures. Be on the look out for what’s to come!”

Though Boulevard owner Mike Amburn said this decision is bittersweet, he said it is strictly business, and it was the best choice for them.

“We didn’t want to close it,” owner Mike Amburn said. “[The] lease was bought out for another business, [and] the landlord made an offer we could not refuse. We were very proud of it.”

Amburn stated they will hold a sale at the end of January 2020.