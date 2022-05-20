WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With graduations, summer vacations and holidays all coming up, it’s likely that you’re prepping your closet for those hot summer days, and one local boutique says if you visit their store, you’re likely to find all that you need.

Tammy Robertson, owner of Savvy Gurlz Boutique, said they have plenty of trendy and fun items that are perfect to wear.

She said having the support of the community is what has kept her and her team working hard to provide everyone a stylish place to shop.

“We carry women’s clothing from sizes small to 3X, we have lots of stuff for graduation gifts, birthday gifts, anything like that,” Robertson said. “We want to have everybody come shop local. That helps the community, helps the money stay in the community, that’s what I’m all about.

“We want to provide for everybody, from the younger girls to the grandmas, and so we want to make sure everyone comes and shops local with us,” Robertson said.

Savvy Gurlz Boutique is located inside S.G. Market on Gregory Street.