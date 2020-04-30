Boutiques get ready to reopen buildings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Retail stores around the state will be allowed to open their buildings to customers on Friday. But some local stores have found ways to stay busy with online orders and curbside delivery during the shutdown.

When things don’t go according to plan, life calls for an alteration. Regeneration, Karma and Serenity Boutique adjusted by finding creative ways to appeal to their customers.

Whether it’s live sales on Facebook, giving away free masks or selling gift cards, these boutiques are still serving their customers with style.

“We have gotten online and we’ve done a lot of social media. We’ve done live sales. And I feel like we worked a lot harder but I was really appreciative to our customer base that did continue to support us because I know everyone is struggling right now,” Regeneration Boutique manager Alaina Strickland said.

“We’ve had a lot of people pick up their masks, pick up their order. And that’ll help too so we won’t have so many people pick up when we’re able to open,” Karma Boutique owner Amy Young Thompson said.

To take care of the community, each of these stores will frequently clean their buildings to make shopping at their businesses as safe as possible.

“When you come in we do have a sanitation little station that you can use to sanitize your hands. And then we are following the health conditions provided by the city and the state. So we’re following those guidelines,” Serenity Boutique manager Maggie Flowers said.

“We’ve ordered masks to give away if anybody comes in and wants to use that. We’re gonna be wiping down our counters and our doorknobs and all of our things that might be touched a lot by a lot of different people regularly. We have also ordered some UV lights,” Strickland said.

Throughout all the changes these boutiques have undergone, they all have one thing in common: they want to see their customers.

“Oh, we’re real excited to get back to our new normal. I’m sure it’s gonna be different,” Strickland said.

“We’re just very thankful for everyone who has supported us during this time by shopping online with us and buying gift cards,” Flowers said.

“I think it’ll be good. People will be able to match jewelry to their outfits and try on jeans and know that whatever they purchased online they can try on and make sure it fits. So I think it’ll be good. We’re grateful,” Thompson said.

Malls and retail stores must keep their capacity to 25% in Wichita County.