Bowie alum earns 2 CMA nominations

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie native earned two County Music Association award nominations for his Seattle morning radio show.

According to the Bowie News, Cory Fitzner graduated from Bowie High School in 1996.

Fitzner hosts Fitz in the Morning on 98.9 KNUC, and he and the show are nominated for major market personality/show of the year and market radio station of the year.

Broadcast Personality of the Year (Major Market)

“Angie Ward,” WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning), KEEY, Minneapolis-St Paul, Minn.

“Double-L” (Lois Lewis), KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

“Fitz in the Morning” (Cory Fitzner), KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

“Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof” (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight), WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

Radio Station of the Year (Major Market)

KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX.

KYGO, Denver-Boulder, Colo.

WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

The CMA announced the nominations Tuesday, Sept. 1, and the award ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Click here to see the full list of the 2020 CMA nominations.