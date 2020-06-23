1  of  2
Bowie City Council appoints Laura Hefley as new city councilor

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)— Bowie City Councilors appointed Laura Hefley as the new city councilor Monday evening.

City officials made the final decision with a 4-1 vote.

Thomas Kent resigned in an effort to cause a special election to fill the empty mayor seat at the time, however, that did not work.

Thomas Kent, Henry Insurance Agency Owner Laura Hefley, and the Rack Pub and Eatery Owner Tawni Jones were all in the running for the vacant seat.

