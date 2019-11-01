Bowie city council candidates seek Precinct 1 North Ward seat

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — On Election Day, Bowie voters will decide between Diana Higgins and Michael Christmas on who will take the place of Precinct 1 North Ward city councilor Arlene Bishop.

Higgins has lived in Bowie for about 22 years and she said believes the city has come a long way.

“Be able to go out and recruit more new business to the city, get more jobs, expand our tax base, basically get in economics 101, the more people, the more businesses, the more we spread the tax base, the more we can actually get costs to the individual citizens, to the individual businesses down,” Bowie City Council Precinct 1 North Ward candidate Diana Higgins said.

Christmas is from Wichita Falls and would like to see a similar city government in his current home of Bowie.

“The luxuries that we had there, coming to a smaller town, paid it, paid our high utility bills, the same thing that basically everybody is saying but I just figured that maybe if I ran it could turn the tables seeing as things have been run one way for quite some time,” Bowie City Council Precinct 1 North Ward candidate Michael Christmas said.

Higgins raised her children in Bowie and she said she wants them to have something to come back home to someday.

“I’m not related to anyone here, I don’t have a personal ax to grind, there’s no hidden agenda, it’s just me wanting to make Bowie better,” Higgins said.

Christmas said the city needs a better foundation to grow on and the most important part is making sure residents know what that looks like.

“One of the things that I know that I would like as far as people who don’t always attend and aren’t always on the in-know that just the transparency of being blunt to the point, letting them know, what we are doing, what our plans are to do,” Christmas said.

As Election Day quickly approaches, both candidates are hoping for that seat in the city council chambers.

If Bowie residents can’t make it to the polls Friday before early voting ends, election day is next Tuesday, Nov. 5.

You can vote at the Bowie Baptist Church from 8 a.m.–5 p.m