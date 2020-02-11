Bowie City Council halts any decision on draining Bowie Lake

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie City Council members are pushing back any decision on draining Bowie Lake. This is so the city manager can find a more practical solution to fix the dam deemed as substandard by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“Our family has used it and some of the best memories that our kids have had,” Bowie Lake resident said.

One resident said even though the city doesn’t know it, they do make money off the lake.

“We come to Bowie to buy fish bait,” Bowie Lake resident said. “We come to Bowie to buy gasoline for boats, jet skis and whatever.”

Passionate lake residents took to the podium during Bowie’s City Council meeting Monday night, pleading that they delay any decision on draining Bowie Lake. With one resident even suggesting the seepage that the TCEQ found may not be from the dam at all.

“That main water line, its been wet down in that bottom forever,” Bowie Lake resident said. “Even when I was a kid. I’m not saying the dam don’t seep, but that mainline, which I’ve seen it exposed, I’ve seen yall’s crew out there, I’ve had them out there to dig up in front of my driveway where it was leaking.”

After hearing many concerns, the council unanimously decided to delay a decision on the lake and give City Manager Bert Cunningham more time to find a solution.

“We’ll use the resources we have to find grant money or resources out there to be able to fund a repairs of the dam but the city has no money in the budget to go spend $2 million, that’s what I’ve been told is an estimate, to fix the dam,” Bowie Mayor Bill Miller said.

Residents just hope a solution will be found soon.

“All I want to do is get it fixed,” Bowie Lake resident said. “I don’t want to lose my lots. I don’t want to see the water level drop two foot from what it is now. ”

There is no timetable on a decision but Cunningham said he’s getting to work