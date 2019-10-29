Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — With the November election just a little more than a week away, candidates are making a final push for your vote.

Last October, Jason Johnson hoped to fill the unexpired term of Machelle Mills in precinct two-southward after her resignation was accepted with one year left on the term, but that did not happen.

So, Johnson is running now, he said it’s because the current city council has not done a good enough job.

“I don’t feel like enough work has been done for the utility bills,” Johnson said. “Especially people here on social security or disability, I actually have family that falls into that, it gets to be a struggle when your bills are spiked and it makes it hard to live here.”

Jason Love became the newest member of the Bowie city council last year instead of Johnson, after a vote by fellow councilors.

Love said he’d like to continue the progress that has been made.

“Utility rates have gone down since I’ve been on there but the main thing that I’m proud of is we’ve started the infrastructure program, replacing the water lines, sewer lines, and eventually going to get to the streets of course after all of that’s fixed,” Love said.

Johnson said there are some immediate goals he has if elected.

“To get a plan together for street repairs,” Johnson said. “An immediate, a short term, long term; what all we can do to start seeing changes on our roads and also with the bills here, the utility bills specifically, getting them down enough so we don’t have to struggle to live here.”

Love said he has a message for the voters on why he should be elected and stay on the council.

“I care about the community,” Love said. “Like I was telling you, my kids are here. I feel like my hearts here because we are going to be here for a while with our kids and I just want to invest in it here and felt like this is a great place to do it.”

With early voting in full swing, it is up to the people to decide who will help make key decisions for the city of Bowie.

Early voting goes until Friday. You can vote at the Bowie Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thursday when they’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.