Bowie city councilor resigns just weeks after former mayor resigns

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie city councilor resigned just weeks after the former Bowie mayor Bill Miller resigned on April 29.

Former Precinct 1 councilman Thomas Kent turned in his resignation letter Friday afternoon.

“By this action, it will create a double vacancy within the Council and thus mandate that these positions are filled in a Special election at the ballot box by the citizens of Bowie,” Kent wrote in his resignation letter. “I feel strongly that no elected official that has been voted out of office by the public should be eligible to be ‘reappointed to that same office’ by a sitting council. They should be put back up before the people to be voted on for that office. I hope that during the revamping of Bowie City Charter this is addressed and corrected.”

This comes just a few weeks after Miller resigned as mayor amid what he said is turmoil within the government.