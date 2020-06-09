Bowie city councilor Thomas Kent resigns, search for new city councilor begins

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)— The search to replace former Bowie City Councilor Thomas Kent begins as councilors accepted his resignation Monday night.

Kent resigned on May 15 a few weeks after Mayor Bill Miller resigned hoping to cause a special election with there being two vacated spots.

On Monday, the council accepted Kent’s resignation and announced they would be accepting applications for his position.

According to City Manager Bert Cunningham, the council will select one of the applicants to fill the void at the next meeting May 22.

The cut-off date for the application is Friday, June 12 according to the Mayor Pro Tem Jason Love.



