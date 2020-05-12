Bowie city councilors decide to accept applications for the mayor position

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The search for the mayor of Bowie is still ongoing after the council decided to accept applications during Monday’s meeting.

“I feel like it’s time we all need to come together,” Mayor Pro Tem Jason Love said. “We really do. It shouldn’t be us versus’ them, it should be just us together.”

On Monday Bowie city councilors accepted the resignation from former Mayor Bill Miller. The council also discussed how to fill that position with Love announcing he did not want the job.

“I thought about for a long time and I feel like I’m more beneficial to the citizens here,” Love said. “I like being on the city council. I like to voice their opinions and make the decisions for them.”

With Love not taking on the role as mayor, the council then made the decision of not appointing anyone to the position during the meeting.

“We’re going to take applications starting (Tuesday) for a week,” Love said. “See how that goes. We’re going to start the application process, if they don’t want to appoint one then we’ll do an election in upcoming November.”

Love said there is a criteria he’ll use to find the best candidate to fill this role.

“I’m looking for a mayor that has already been in the seat or has really good ideas and can push this city forward and keep us going in the right direction,” Love said.

In the end, Love and other councilors hope they can find the right person to lead their city. The council is expected to make a decision by their next meeting on May 28, 2020.