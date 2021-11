BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The residents of the City of Bowie, in addition to voting on their next mayor, cast their ballots for the Bowie City Council on Election Day 2021.

Please find the results for Bowie City Council Below:

Bowie City Council — Precinct 1

Winner — Brent Shaw (unopposed)

Bowie City Council — Precinct 2

Winner — Jason Love (defeating opponent Dean Moore)

Bowie City Council — Precinct 3

Winner — Stephanie Post (defeating opponent Glenda Durham)