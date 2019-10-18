Bowie city leaders consider lowering small business electricity rates

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie small business owners are one step closer to having their electrical rates lowered.

This comes after the first reading of an ordinance that would change the customer’s distribution and wire charge to .0751 per kilowatt-hour from the current .08230.

This would give a customer with an average bill of 2,000 kilowatts nearly 15 dollars in savings each month.

“I’ve lived here all of my life, and I hear more people complain about our electric rates than I do about our tax rates,” Bowie city manager Bert Cunningham said. “Nobody has complained about our tax rates since I started this program last year and they’re glad their electric rates will go down.”

The final reading will be on the 28th.. when cunningham does not expect any holdup and expects it to pass.

