Bowie city officials call for volunteers

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie city officials ask Texomans to volunteers for cleanup assistance Sunday afternoon.

On the City of Bowie Facebook page, officials stated those who want to help can meet at Samaritans First at Calvary Baptist Church on 204 Decatur Street at noon.

Officials also said there will be a storm damage relief fund set up at Legend Bank for businesses and people affected by the storm.

As they continue to work though all the damages, Montague Emergency Communication Team members are telling residents about the temporary flight restriction for aircraft like recreational drones over the city while officials conduct damage assessments and recovery efforts.