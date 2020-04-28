1  of  4
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., 9 additional recoveries reported Gov. Greg Abbott reveals plans to open Texas; bars and salons to stay closed Local Texoman and Bahama Bucks owner loses battle with cancer Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Comanche, Jackson, Stephens Co. over weekend
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Bowie city officials vote to open businesses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Bowie_4399834507669489508

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)— In the governor’s reopen plans, small communities with less than five cases can reopen the same businesses other communities can, but at 50%.

Bowie city councilors voted tonight to their executive action that follows Montague County Judge Rick Lewis’ disaster declaration Thursday night to open up businesses Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News