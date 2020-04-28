BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)— In the governor’s reopen plans, small communities with less than five cases can reopen the same businesses other communities can, but at 50%.
Bowie city councilors voted tonight to their executive action that follows Montague County Judge Rick Lewis’ disaster declaration Thursday night to open up businesses Friday.
Bowie city officials vote to open businesses
