Bowie Community Center lends helping hand one week after tornado

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a week since an EF-1 tornado upended Bowie, so on a beautiful Friday, the Bowie Community Center was open and handing out food and essentials to those in need, like Robert Vahle, with the help of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and other donations.

“As a 63-year old, it has renewed my faith in each other and having a community,” Vahle said.

“So many people are reaching out to us and helping us out with everything, there’s just so many people that just now have their electricity on, they’ve lost all their food in their refrigerators so it’s just awesome,” Bonnie Kinder, with the community center, said.

Kinder added they started getting ready at the center two days after the tornado, and volunteers, like Amanda Cantsler, are just happy to help these folks in need.

“I just love being here to help them cause they are so appreciative of it and it makes me, and I know all of us, feel good that we are here to help them any way we can,” Cantsler said.

“Most of these have been with me since Saturday, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to come and help me out and to help organize,” Kinder said. “It’s just so wonderful to see how many people are willing to jump in there and help us out.”

Judy Hawkins saw parts of her hometown torn apart, so for her, it’s a sense of pride to be able to help her neighbors like Robert.

“It feels really good because this is my hometown and my side of town, the south side, got hit really bad And it’s hard to go over there,” Hawkins said.

The Bowie Community Center will continue passing out goods to those in need throughout the weekend and next week and donations can be taken directly to the community center on Pelham Street.

You can also reach out to Kinder to see what ways you can help, by calling her at 940-841-1550.

Some cleanup items still needed are rakes, brooms, shovels, trash bags among other things.

American Red Cross would like to ensure the residents of Bowie and Montague County are getting the assistance they need from them.

If an owner/tenant’s property has sustained major or destroyed damage there could be assistance available for them. Call the American Red Cross at 855-891-7325 for disaster assistance.