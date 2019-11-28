Bowie diner stays open on Thanksgiving to provide meals for families

A local diner keeping people fed and staying open so traditions of family time around the table stick around.

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — If you live in Bowie, you’ve probably known Jason Love as a member of the city council, but he is also owner of a downtown diner.

His kitchen opened its doors on Thanksgiving to those in need.

He did something like this last year on a smaller scale but decided to make it community-wide by providing 82 boxed meals thanks to generous local donations.

Thanksgiving often centers around the family table, but for some, the inability to make a meal can hinder that.

“There are a lot of people that aren’t very well off and they need help so I think it’s very important for them to be blessed over the holidays because I know they do work hard and they deserve it,” Sweet Boy’s Diner customer Caroline Gomez said.

Sweet Boy’s Diner served up sweet and savory food this year in the form of regular dining.

“We eat here [Sweet Boy’s Diner] all the time, it’s the best place in town,” Bowie resident Jim Gilbow said.

Diner staff also served Bowie residents by providing the donated to-go meals for families in need.

“People were just rolling in, I was getting stories after stories on people and their families or their grandparents that were in need and we didn’t put a limit on it, we just took as many as we could,” Sweet Boy’s Diner owner Jason Love said.

Love stepped out of his city councilor role this holiday to step into his diner-owning shoes.

“I was sitting around, actually at the dinner table with my family, and was sitting there thinking ‘you know there’s probably not a lot of people out there this Thanksgiving that’s gonna be able to do this,'” Love said.

Diner go-ers said they’re not surprised by the thoughtfulness of Love and his family.

So much so that they choose to dine-in this holiday to contribute in another way.

“My mom is a business owner and so it’s very important to support those because if you don’t have help for those businesses, they don’t make money over the holidays,” Gomez said.

A local diner keeping people fed and staying open so traditions of family time around the table stick around.

Love said the family and the diner staff felt this is the right thing to do for their community, cooking more than 900 lbs of turkey.

They’re planning to carry this tradition on to next year and maybe even for Christmas.