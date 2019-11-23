Bowie Elementary counselor enters race for 13th Congressional seat

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — As the November 2020 elections draw closer, a Bowie Elementary School counselor joins the race for the 13th District Congressional seat.

Bowie resident and educator Mark Neese enters the race with several others vying for the seat.

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), announced in September 2019 he would not seek reelection and is leaving the 13th congressional district after 24 years of service.

With such big shoes to fill, Neese said he is running on a campaign that stands for the F.L.A.G.

Faith

Leadership

Accountability

Gratitude

The filing deadline for the March 2020 primary ballot is Dec. 9.